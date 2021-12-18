In Marib, Yemen, a top army commander was killed.

In Yemen’s Marib, a top army commander was killed.

The Houthi rebels, who are allied with Iran, have increased their attacks in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich Marib province.

Yemeni capital SANAA

According to a local military source, a top Yemeni commander was killed Monday in clashes between government forces and Houthi rebels in the central Marib province.

Major-General Naser al-Thaybani, the Yemeni Defense Ministry’s chief of operations command, was killed in the violence, according to a source who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

In the clashes, he said, a number of government soldiers and rebel fighters were killed.

The report has not been confirmed by Yemen’s government.

Since February, Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks to seize control of the oil-rich Marib province, one of the legitimate government’s most important strongholds and home to Yemen’s Defense Ministry’s headquarters.

Since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring the Yemeni government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation.

According to a recent UN report, the death toll from Yemen’s seven-year conflict will reach 377,000 by the end of the year.