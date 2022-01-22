In memory of a friend who died from a brain tumor, a Glasgow runner runs five marathons.

Jamie Martin plans to run five full marathons and two half marathons this year in the hopes of raising funds in memory of his dear friend Murray Stewart, who passed away in 2019 from a brain tumor.

Jamie Martin, 23, is organizing the challenge in memory of Murray Stewart, a friend who died in 2019 from a brain tumor.

Jamie, who has never run a marathon before, hopes to raise at least £5000 for Teenage Cancer Trust this year.

He first met Murray at a tennis club when he was 13 years old, and the two have been friends ever since.

“The first night I showed up for tennis, we drew.”

Everyone wanted to play with him because he was so good,” Jamie said.

“Through tennis, we became good friends, and through nights out and our Whatsapp group, we grew closer over time.”

“At first, I had no idea he had a brain tumor; I learned about it from friends, and then it went away, which was wonderful news.”

But I was in China when I learned it had returned, and two months later I received a phone call informing me that he had died.

He was so sweet, so laid-back, and such a nice guy.”

Jamie is now running marathons as a tribute to Murray’s own endurance, two years later and with the world reopened.

From South Hampton to Cumbria, York, and Edinburgh, he’ll run five marathons across the UK.

They take place from April to October, with two marathons taking place only a week apart.

Jamie explained, “I just thought this was the best thing to do for the amount of money I want to raise.”

“I knew it had to be extreme, and I don’t run, so this will have to suffice.”

“I started running during lockdown because it was a good way to stay in shape – I suppose it’s similar to the gym in that it’s not too bad when.

