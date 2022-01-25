In Mexico, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of an infant’s body in a prison.

The Mexican prison system has come under fire following the discovery of a three-month-old’s body in a dumpster.

IN THE CITY OF MEXICO

Local authorities in Mexico arrested 19 people on Monday after the body of a three-month-old baby was discovered in a prison dumpster.

Staff members, including prison upper management, are awaiting trial on charges of abuse of authority, according to the prosecutor’s office in Puebla.

On January, a dead infant was discovered in a garbage dumpster.

10 by an inmate who was searching the trash for plastic bottles.

The baby’s body was exhumed from a cemetery in Mexico City, more than two hours away from the penitentiary, according to the investigation.

The baby wore a name tag on its wrist, which officials used to track down its relatives or guardians, authorities said on Saturday.

Both biological parents were discovered after DNA testing.

The baby’s remains were autopsied, and it was discovered that he had a 2.5-inch surgical scar on his abdomen.

Authorities and activists have speculated that the remains may have been tampered with and used to smuggle drugs into the prison.

However, officials have yet to confirm or deny the gruesome theory, so the investigation is still ongoing.

Governor Miguel Barbosa of Puebla has fired the secretary of public security and the director of the state’s prisons.

This is the fourth time in Puebla’s history that the secretary of public security has been removed after a contentious event.

Following the murders of three students and an Uber driver last year, Barbosa fired his public security minister.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lamented the events at a press conference, saying that they were the result of the lingering effects of previous administrations.

“It’s the same thing, the result of social decomposition,” says the author.

They are unfortunate occurrences that should not have occurred, but they occurred recently.

“This is what neoliberal policy has left us with,” he said.