In Milwaukee, a ‘gunman opens fire after being denied entry,’ leaving one person dead and two others injured.

When a ‘gunman opens fire after being denied entry’ at the BrownStone Social Lounge in Milwaukee, one person is killed and two others are injured.

According to reports, a woman was killed and two men were injured in a shooting at a Milwaukee nightclub.

At around 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, the suspected gunman opened fire after being denied entry into the BrownStone Social Lounge.

A woman in her 30s was shot multiple times, according to WISN12.

Two men in their twenties are believed to be in good health.

The perpetrator has yet to be identified, and he is still on the loose.

The gunman was denied entry, according to a representative for the lounge who spoke to TMJ4 reporter Tony Atkins.

Guests over the age of 27 are said to be allowed into the lounge.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Milwaukee police.

