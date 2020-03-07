In missive, N.Korea’s Kim hopes S.Korea will overcome…

SEOUL, March 5 – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed the hope that neighboring South Korea will overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in’s office said on Thursday.

In a letter to Moon delivered on Wednesday, Kim also voiced concern over Moon’s health, and discussed his view of the situation on the Korean peninsula, Yoon Do-han, Moon’s senior press secretary, told a briefing.

South Korea is battling the biggest epidemic outside China and reported 438 new infections on Thursday for a total of 5,766. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Sangmi Cha and Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)