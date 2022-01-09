In Morocco, Omicron is responsible for 70% of cases.

According to the health minister, a new variant has claimed the lives of six people in the North African country so far.

RABAT, MORGANES

According to Morocco’s health minister, the omicron variant of coronavirus now accounts for 70% of cases.

Khalid Ait Taleb, speaking to the state-run Medi1 TV, said that omicron has spread widely across the North African country.

He added that the highly transmissible variant has so far killed six people, urging people to get their booster shots.

According to him, the majority of COVID-19 cases in intensive care units are caused by people who have not been vaccinated.

In the meantime, due to an increase in coronavirus cases, Moroccan prison authorities have halted family visits to detainees.

On December, the first omicron case in Morocco was confirmed.

Moroccan health officials said on Thursday evening that over 983,600 infections had been confirmed since the outbreak began, with nearly 15,500 deaths and 946,300 recovered cases.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.