In Morocco, rescue teams have finally pulled a 5-year-old boy from a deep well where he had been trapped.

As rescue efforts entered their fourth day, the plight of the boy, Rayan, drew worldwide attention.

After emerging from a rescue tunnel dug specifically for him, the boy was wrapped in a yellow blanket.

His condition was kept under wraps.

His parents were escorted to an ambulance to see their son again.

Attempts to save the child had gone on for a fourth day on Saturday, with unstable soil jeopardizing the arduous task of digging him out safely.

Fears that it might be too late grew stronger.

As the rescue efforts dragged into the night, messages of support and concern for the boy, Rayan, poured in from all over the world.

A rope was used to deliver oxygen and water to the boy, as well as a camera to keep an eye on him.

“At this time, it is not possible to determine the child’s condition in any way,” Abdelhadi Temrani, the head of the rescue committee, said Saturday morning.

However, we pray to God that the child is still alive.”

On Tuesday evening, Rayan fell into a 32-metre (105-foot) well outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s mountainous northern Chefchaouen province.

He was stuck in a hole that rescuers couldn’t safely enter.

Bulldozers were used for three days to dig a parallel ditch by search crews.

They then began excavating a horizontal tunnel on Friday in order to reach the trapped boy.

Experts in topographical engineering have been requested, according to Morocco’s MAP news agency.

Temrani told local television station 2M on Saturday that rescuers only had two meters to dig to reach the boy’s hole.

“The diggers came across some hard rock along the way and had to be careful not to cause any landslides or cracks,” he explained.

“It took about five hours to remove the rock because the digging was slow and careful to avoid creating cracks in the hole from below, which could endanger the child’s and rescue workers’ lives.”

The task at hand.

