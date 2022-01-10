In Nangarhar, Afghanistan, a mortar shell blast kills 9 children.

In Nangarhar, Afghanistan, a mortar shell explodes, killing nine children.

In the Lal Pur district, a junk collector was playing with an unexploded mortar shell when it exploded.

A live mortar shell exploded in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar on Monday, killing at least nine children and injuring four others, according to local officials.

According to the governor’s office, the unexploded mortar shell went off in the Baiganan village of Lal Pur district while a junkman was playing with it.

Witnesses say the explosion happened near a school.

Afghanistan is one of the countries with the highest number of unexploded land mines and bombs due to decades of conflict.

Unexploded mortar shells are still strewn across the landscape, with children often being the victims.