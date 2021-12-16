In new COvid rules announced today, working from home is now a legal requirement.

Workers who must go into the office or are unable to work from home are required to test regularly before going to work, in addition to the legal requirement to work from home where possible.

Working from home as much as possible has now become a legal requirement, according to the First Minister.

In today’s announcement to Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon informed the public of a slew of new guidance measures.

Workers who must go into the office are being asked to test regularly before going to work, in addition to the legal requirement to work from home whenever possible.

The workplace testing program has been expanded in order to accomplish this.

Sanitation precautions must also be followed.

“For employers more broadly, the guidance will make clear that allowing staff who were working from home at the start of the pandemic to do so again is now a legal duty,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs.

“I am grateful to employers who allow employees to work from home where possible, but we are not yet maximizing the impact of home working to reduce the number of contacts we have.”

“Of course, there are some people who are unable to work from home, such as those in manufacturing, hospitality, and critical public services.”

“Anyone in this position is required to test on a regular basis before reporting to work.”

“We’ve expanded the workplace testing program, which now sends out lateral flow kits twice a week to all businesses who sign up.”

I would encourage any company with ten or more employees to join and encourage employees to test on a regular basis.

“We’ll also be reinforcing the rules and public health messaging about how important it is to wear face coverings properly.”

She stated that she “would not be asking for yet more sacrifice unless I truly believe this is necessary in the face of a very real threat,” and that the decision to impose additional restrictions on the public was “not taken lightly.”

According to Sturgeon, a new £100 million package has been sourced with “considerable difficulty” to “help businesses, primarily those in hospitality and food supply, affected.”

