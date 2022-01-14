In New Jersey, a backhoe rampage ends with the driver being shot and killed by police.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office has released video footage of the chaotic scene in Vineland in December, when a man driving a backhoe smashed cars and homes before being shot by a police officer.

According to authorities, Joshua E Gonzalez, 20, of Millville, was shot after police tried for a half hour to stop him as he smashed police cars, toppled an ambulance, and ran rampant through a neighborhood.

According to an announcement, on Thursday afternoon, the office released body camera footage, as well as surveillance and cellphone videos and 911 calls related to the incident, and met with Gonzalez’s family to review the footage.

The investigation into police use of lethal force is being led by the attorney general’s office.

Around 5 a.m. that day, Vineland officers received 911 calls reporting a backhoe driver had struck a car at a Vineland business and fled.

They then went to South Lincoln Avenue, where the backhoe slammed into a car before crushing two police vehicles, according to authorities.

Officers converge on the yellow vehicle as it rips through the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park on South Lincoln in the early hours of the morning, according to body camera footage.

As the backhoe is put in reverse to continue its erratic journey, it strikes homes along the way, the backup indicator beeps.

“Our house is completely destroyed,” a woman said in a 911 call that Cumberland County released on Thursday in response to a public records request about the incident.

“It completely destroyed the front of our house.”

Other houses are being destroyed as well.

… I’m unable to exit my front door.”

A backhoe crushes a structure in front of a house, according to footage captured by a Ring doorbell camera.

Bystander recordings of the chaos were also released on cellphones.

“Jim, he’s going door to door.

As he chases down the vehicle, one officer declares, “We’ve got to do something now.”

Vineland Police Sgt.

The body camera footage shows Louis Platania exiting his car and sprinting toward the backhoe.

He fires a barrage of shots, blowing out a window in the process…

