In New Mexico, a horrifying moment occurred when a mother, 18, allegedly ‘throws her baby into a dumpster.’

A SURVEILLANCE camera caught the terrifying moment a teen mother in New Mexico threw her baby into a dumpster.

Alexis Avila, an 18-year-old mother, was said to have arrived in a white car around 2 p.m. on January 7 before getting out and throwing a black garbage bag into the dumpster, according to cops.

Three people are seen in the video searching a dumpster in Hobbs, New Mexico, and miraculously discovering the baby alive six hours later.

The baby was taken to the hospital right away by police and is in good condition.

For the abandonment, Avila has been charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

She has confessed, according to authorities.

She is scheduled to go to court today.

Police asked Jo Imbriale, the owner of Rig Outfitters and Home Store, to review security footage from Friday night, which captured the horrific incident.

“Something wasn’t right,” he told KOB. “I saw the officers’ faces, and they didn’t look right.”

“I asked, ‘What are you looking for?’ She replied, ‘We’re looking for someone who dumped a black garbage bag in your dumpster.’ I turned around and said, ‘Please don’t tell me it was a baby.'”

“I was in shock just to see this,” Imbriale continued.

“I can’t sleep at night knowing that this baby was thrown in a dumpster.”

I’m sorry, but who does that? It’s nefarious.

“I’m speechless.”

Two children, including a three-year-old, and an adult were stabbed to death and another adult was injured in a Kentucky apartment over the weekend.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, police in Boone County responded to a stabbing on Overland Ridge.

Two children and two adults were found with “multiple stab wounds” inside, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Katie Farrell-Pena, three, Nikki Romero-Pena, twelve, and Monique Pena, thirty-one, were among the victims.

Matthew Farrell, 36, was stabbed in the torso, neck, and upper body, making him the fourth victim.

Matthew was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“It’s a fairly quiet neighborhood.”

We’ve had issues in the past, but in a place as densely populated — a subdivision as large as this — that’s certainly not uncommon,” said Lt Philip Ridgell of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.