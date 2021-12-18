In New York, are face masks now required?

Kathy Hochul has enlisted another mask mandate in New York, which will begin on Monday, December 13, 2021.

In the last month, hospital visits related to Covid-19 have increased by more than 80%.

All indoor public places in New York that do not require proof of full vaccination for entry will have to implement a mask mandate beginning Monday.

Noncompliance with the new rule can result in a fine of up to $1,000 per violation.

This rule, according to Hochul, is a “major action” to combat the largest coronavirus outbreak in over six months.

The new mask mandate will be enforced by local health departments as well.

This new mandate, according to Hochul, was put in place to try to slow the spread of coronavirus during the holiday season.

Daily Covid-19-related deaths surpassed 50 for the first time in months on Thursday, December 9, 2021, with the daily caseload exceeding 12.4K for the first time since January.

Preventive measures are being taken by health officials and city leaders as the omicron variant spreads across the country.

According to NBC New York, Hochul said on Friday, December 10, 2021, “I have warned for weeks that additional steps may be necessary, and now we are at that point based on three metrics: increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas.”

On January 15, 2022, the new order will be reviewed.

The seven-day average case rate in New York has risen by 43% since Thanksgiving.

According to Hochul, hospitalizations have increased by 29% since the holidays.

While vaccinations have increased by 2% statewide, not enough is being done to slow the spread.

“Thank you to the more than 80% of New Yorkers who did the right thing and got fully vaccinated,” Hochul wrote on Twitter.

“Let’s get more New Yorkers vaccinated so that we can put this pandemic behind us.”

According to Hochul and other health experts, the virus’s delta variant accounts for nearly all genetically sequenced positive samples in the country.

The new mask law applies to any indoor space that isn’t a private home.

When people are outside or at home, masks are still not required.

Masks are still considered optional for those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in places where a vaccine mandate exists.

“I share New Yorkers’ frustration that we are still dealing with this pandemic,” Hochul said in a tweet on Friday. “However, the winter surge is here andamp; we must act.”

“Beginning Monday, January 15, businesses will have the option of requiring either a vaccine or a mask.

“I have two…

