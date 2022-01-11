In Nigeria’s presidential election in 2023, two former governors will join one who is currently serving.

In Nigeria’s presidential election in 2023, two former governors will run alongside one currently serving.

When President Buhari’s second term comes to an end next year, Nigeria will hold general elections.

Nigeria’s LAGOS

Two former governors of Nigeria, as well as a current governor, have announced their intention to run for president next year.

Orji Kalu, a former governor of southeast Abia state, and David Umahi, the current governor of Ebonyi state, announced their intentions to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, whose second term ends on May 29, 2023.

Kalu announced a few hours after Umahi’s declaration, “I am offering myself to serve our country by contesting the presidency.”

From 1999 to 2003, Kalu was the governor of Abia, and he is now a senior member of the national legislature.

Former Lagos Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced his presidential candidacy the day before.

“I came to inform President Buhari that I am ready to run for the presidency and that I am eminently qualified to succeed him next year,” he told reporters at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Tinubu is a senior figure in Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He was instrumental in Buhari’s election as the party’s presidential candidate and eventual election winner in 2015.

The APC includes both the former and current governors.

Nigerians say they expect more declarations in the coming days, particularly from opposition politicians, as the country’s political activities pick up steam.