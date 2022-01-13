In Northern Cyprus, there have been over 780 cases of COVID-19.

In Northern Cyprus, over 780 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

According to the Turkish Cypriot Health Ministry, the total number of patients has surpassed 44,900, with 7,209 coronavirus patients being treated.

LEFKOSA (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) is the capital of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

On Thursday, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)’s Health Ministry announced 788 coronavirus cases.

The number was discovered in 21,443 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the report.

The virus is being treated in 7,209 patients, including 11 in hospital intensive care units.

It also stated that 650 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The death toll has risen to 148, with 44,926 cases reported.

2,700 vaccine shots have been given across the country in the last 24 hours.

In Greek Cypriot administration, there are 3,103 cases.

According to reports in southern Cypriot media, the Greek Cypriot administration’s health authority announced that over 122,000 tests had been conducted in the previous 24 hours, with 3,103 new cases discovered.

Since the start of the pandemic, 218,374 cases have been reported, with 672 people dying as a result of the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed nearly 5.51 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 318.25 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.

* Gozde Bayar is the author of this piece.