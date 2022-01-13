In northern Greece, one migrant has been found dead and another has gone missing.

Authorities say an Iranian national and his wife were swept away on Wednesday while attempting to cross a flooded stream.

ATHENA, GREECE

Authorities in Serres, northern Greece, reported late Wednesday that an Iranian national was found dead in the Lagadio mountains.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old Iranian man and his 24-year-old wife were reportedly swept away while attempting to cross an overflowed stream.

The woman has yet to be found despite a search and rescue operation.

According to a Greek police report, the woman’s 22-year-old brother notified authorities via the European Emergency number 112 early on Wednesday after attempting to illegally cross Greece with other migrants.

The region of eastern Thessaloniki has been hit by the severe weather front “Diomedes,” which brought snow, gale winds, and bitterly cold temperatures, forcing ferries to dock and disrupting other modes of transportation.