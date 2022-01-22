In northern Iraq, three DaeshISIS terrorists have been killed.

In northern Iraq, three Daesh terrorists were killed.

According to a local police officer, Iraqi security forces killed three DaeshISIS terrorists in a raid in northern Iraq on Saturday.

According to police Captain Samir al-Shahabi, security forces raided a DaeshISIS hideout in Samarra, north of Saladin province, but the terrorists refused to surrender and opened fire, prompting Iraqi forces to respond.

The raid took place one day after 11 Iraqi soldiers were killed in a DaeshISIS attack on a military post in Diyala province’s east.

Iraq declared victory over DaeshISIS in 2017, reclaiming all territory controlled by the terrorist group since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country’s territory.

The group, on the other hand, still has sleeper cells operating in large areas of Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.

