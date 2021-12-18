In northern Iraq, Turkey kills four PKK terrorists.

In northern Iraq, Turkey has killed four PKK terrorists.

According to the National Defense Ministry, terrorists are being targeted in the Hakurk region.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq on Tuesday, according to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

The terrorists were targeted in the Hakurk region by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), according to the ministry, which shared footage of the air operation on Twitter.

In statements, Turkish authorities use the word neutralized to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

Terrorists from the PKK frequently hide out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to plot attacks in Turkey.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.