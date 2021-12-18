In northern Iraq, Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 9 PKK terrorists.

9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq were ‘neutralized’ by Turkey.

Armed forces and intelligence agencies work together in the Gara region.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Security sources said on Monday that Turkish security forces killed nine PKK terrorists in the Gara region of northern Iraq.

The operation was carried out on December, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were apprehended.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.

Ali Murat Alhas contributed to this article.