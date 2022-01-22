In northern Iraq, Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ three PKK terrorists.

Three PKK terrorists are ‘neutralized’ by Turkish forces in northern Iraq.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that three PKK terrorists were killed in northern Iraq’s Avasin region.

The Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) worked together to locate three separatist PKK terrorists in the region, according to the ministry.

The terrorists were killed in an aerial part of the Pence operations, according to the report.

The Pence operations are a series of offensives launched by Turkiye against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, primarily the PKK, since 2019.

The term “neutralized” is used by Turkish authorities to denote that the terrorists in question have surrendered, been killed, or have been apprehended.

The PKK terror group frequently hides in northern Iraq, just across Turkiye’s southern border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkiye.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed nearly 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.