In northern Iraq, Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ six PKK terrorists.

Six PKK terrorists are ‘neutralized’ by Turkiye in northern Iraq.

Terrorists were targeted in the Pence-Simsek and Pence-Kaplan zones of Operation Pence-Simsek, according to the National Defense Ministry.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkish forces “neutralized” six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq on Sunday, according to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the terrorists were targeted in the Operation Pence-Simsek and Pence-Kaplan regions of northern Iraq.

The term “neutralized” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

The Pence operations are a series of offensives carried out by Turkiye against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK, since 2019.

PKK terrorists frequently hide out in northern Iraq, just across Turkiye’s southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkiye.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.