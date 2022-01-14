In northern Syria, one person was killed in two suicide bombings.

One person was killed and one was injured in two suicide bombings in northern Syria.

Terrorists detonate bombs in Al-Bab and Afrin in two failed attacks.

Syria’s AZEZ

In two suicide bombings in northern Syria on Thursday, a civilian was injured.

The suicide bombers detonated their devices in the Al-Bab and Afrin regions, which Turkish forces had cleared of terrorists in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

According to preliminary reports, the two terrorists who carried out the bombings were both killed in the botched attacks, which caused material damage in addition to the single injury.

The attacks have been investigated by local security forces.

Since Turkiye launched its anti-terror Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Afrin has been largely cleared of YPGPKK terrorists, but the terror group continues to carry out sporadic attacks in the region.

Since 2016, Turkiye has launched three successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to return to their homes in peace: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Gozde Bayar wrote this piece.