In northern Syria, Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 8 YPGPKK terrorists.

According to the National Defense Ministry, terrorists were targeted following the attack on the Euphrates Shield zone.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Wednesday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced that Turkish forces had “neutralized” eight YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria.

Turkish fire support units targeted the terrorists after they attacked the Operation Euphrates Shield zone with mortars and multiple launch rocket systems (MRLS), according to the ministry’s Twitter account.

The ministry also said that all of the terrorists’ vehicles used in the attack were destroyed.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were apprehended.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations launched by Ankara across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is an offshoot of the PKK that operates in Syria.