In northern Syria, Turkey ‘neutralizes’ three YPGPKK terrorists.

According to the National Defense Ministry, terrorists were targeted during an attempt to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Three YPGPKK terrorists were “neutralized” by Turkish forces in northern Syria, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted while attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone, where Turkey has been conducting anti-terror operations since 2019, according to the ministry’s Twitter account.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations launched by Ankara across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.