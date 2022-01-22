In northern Syria, Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ 10 YPGPKK terrorists.

According to the National Defense Ministry, terrorists attempted an attack on the Operation Peace Spring zone.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Authorities said on Saturday that Turkish security forces “neutralized” 10 YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria, just across the Turkish border.

Terrorists attempted to attack Operation Peace Spring, a Turkish cross-border anti-terrorist operation, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Turkish soldiers had neutralized ten YPGPKK terrorists in an attempted attack, it said on Twitter.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations that Ankara has launched across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, over the course of its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.