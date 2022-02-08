In northern Syria, Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ 5 YPGPKK terrorists.

5 YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria are ‘neutralized’ by Turkiye.

Turkish forces retaliate as terrorists open fire on them, according to the Defense Ministry.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkey’s National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that Turkish forces had “neutralized” five YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria.

According to the ministry’s Twitter account, at least four YPGPKK terrorists were killed after they fired harassment fire from northern Syria at a Turkish border post in Turkey’s southeastern Mardin province.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

Another YPGPKK terrorist was also killed by Turkish commandos after attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, according to the ministry.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations that Ankara has launched across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, have died as a result of the PKK’s more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.