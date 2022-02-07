In northern Syria, two YPGPKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized.’

In northern Syria, two YPGPKK terrorists were ‘neutralized.’

Terrorists attempt to infiltrate the Peace Spring zone, prompting commando units to strike back.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Two terrorists affiliated with the YPG, a Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, were killed by Turkish commando units in northern Syria, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, which had been cleared of terror elements following a Turkish counter-terrorism operation, the ministry said in a statement.

“Our heroic commandos neutralized two PKKYPG terrorists,” the ministry stated.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations that Ankara has launched across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, have died as a result of the PKK’s more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.