A DaeshISIS terrorist suspect was apprehended in northern Turkiye.

A DaeshISIS terrorist suspect has been arrested in northern Turkiye.

A police operation in Samsun province has been launched to apprehend a foreign national terror suspect.

A DaeshISIS terror suspect was apprehended in a raid in northern Turkiye, according to security sources.

A raid was conducted in the Ilkadim district of Samsun province to apprehend a suspect who was discovered to be among the terror group’s “execution team members,” according to sources who asked to remain anonymous due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the operation, the Iraqi national suspect was apprehended and identified only by his initials, SNSAS.

Digital documents were also seized by cops during the raid.

Turkiye was one of the first countries to declare DaeshISIS to be a terrorist group.

Since then, the terror group has carried out a number of attacks in the country.

It has carried out at least ten suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing at least 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

Turkiye launched anti-terrorist operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.