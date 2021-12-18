In November, the Turkish gendarmerie killed 63 terrorists.

In counter-terrorism and anti-crime operations, the gendarmerie also seized 74 weapons, 13, 371 rounds of ammunition, and 2.8 tons of explosives.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In operations across the country last month, the Turkish gendarmerie killed 63 terrorists and seized a large amount of weapons, ammunition, and narcotics, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The terrorists’ affiliation was not specified in the post on Twitter by the Gendarmerie General Command, but the PKK terrorist group has been active in the region.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were apprehended.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.

The gendarmerie arrested 1,946 suspects during 1,357 operations across the country as part of anti-smuggling and organized crime efforts, it said, adding that 100 of them were remanded in custody.

During these operations, over 5 tons of cannabis, 460 kilograms of skunk, 530 kilograms of heroin, and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine were seized.

Gozde Bayar wrote this piece.