In November, Turkey killed 92 terrorists, three of whom were on the wanted list.

According to the deputy interior minister, more than 350 terrorist hideouts have been destroyed, and a large cache of weapons and ammunition has been seized.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to Turkey’s deputy interior minister, security forces “neutralized” 92 terrorists in November.

Ismail Catakli made the remarks during a monthly press conference in Ankara, where he updated the media on ongoing anti-terror operations.

He said 92 terrorists were neutralized during anti-terror operations in November, including three who were on the Interior Ministry’s wanted list, and that over 350 terrorist hideouts were destroyed, as well as a large cache of weaponry and ammunition.

He went on to say that Turkey had carried out 10,900 rural and 1,382 urban counter-terrorism operations.

In statements, Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

In November, he said, over 19,580 irregular migrants and 832 facilitators were arrested.

He added that thanks to Turkey’s cross-border anti-terror operations, more than 472,260 Syrians have returned to their homeland.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.

*Gozde Bayar is the author of this piece.