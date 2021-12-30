In Ohio, a father fatally shoots a 16-year-old girl after mistaking her for an intruder, according to reports.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in her home early Wednesday morning by her father, who mistook her for an intruder.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Janae Hairston, a junior at Canal Winchester High School, was shot in the garage of her family’s home on the city’s Southeast Side at about 4:30 a.m.

The girl’s mother dialed 911 and said her husband believed their daughter was an intruder.

According to WCMH Channel 4, the teen was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital but died of her injuries around 5:42 a.m.

According to reports, it’s Columbus’ 202nd homicide this year.

Counselors will be available when students return from winter break, according to Canal Winchester Schools officials in a letter to parents.

According to ABC 6, the letter says, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and our thoughts, prayers, and support are with them.”

“We are heartbroken by this tragic loss and will do everything we can to assist students and families in coping.”

An investigation into the shooting is still underway.

According to the Dispatch, the case will be reviewed by the Franklin County prosecutor’s office.

