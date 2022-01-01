Six people have been killed by a tropical cyclone in Oman.

Thursday’s storm will last until next Wednesday.

MUSCAT, OMANI

A tropical cyclone that hit Oman killed at least six people, according to reports released on Saturday.

According to security official Munir bin Mohammed Al Sinan, the cyclone that hit Oman on Thursday and caused widespread damage is expected to last until next Wednesday.

The country’s Civil Aviation Authority also advised people to stay away from dangerous areas like water collection areas and valleys.

Last October, Cyclone Shaheen struck the sultanate in the southeastern Arabian Peninsula, killing at least 12 people.