In order to clear Ghislaine Maxwell, her lawyers promise sensational revelations.

GHISLAINE Maxwell is unlikely to testify in her sex trafficking trial, but her lawyers promise explosive revelations in their attempt to clear her.

As her trial begins today, the 59-year-old British socialite is said to be “too frail” to testify.

Instead, her legal team is concentrating on dissecting the testimony of the four accusers who claim she used them as pawns for multi-millionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It has lined up 35 witnesses to support her case at her New York trial, including a false memory expert.

They’re rumored to be preparing evidence that Maxwell wasn’t present during some of the alleged wrongdoings.

“The defense case will be shocking,” a source said.

There are going to be some shocking revelations.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell is unlikely to testify due to serious concerns that she is too fragile and will not be able to acquit herself properly,” her spokesman said.

Her family has complained that she is not being fed properly and that she is shackled while going to and from court.

“Her health is a major concern,” a friend said.

Maxwell is accused of six counts related to Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

The prosecution has described the British heiress as a “dangerous predator” who was “partners in crime” with Epstein, who she dated in the 1990s.

Maxwell, the daughter of disgraced newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of luring 14-year-old girls into a “nightmare” by promising them “the world.”

She is accused of escorting young women into Epstein’s den, where she stood by and watched as he molested them, sometimes even joining in.

The allegations are untrue, according to her.

Lawyers for the British socialite confirmed in a court filing last Sunday that they intend to call a large number of witnesses, 11 more than the prosecution.

After the prosecution rested their case two weeks earlier than expected, her lawyers scrambled to put together a team.

Maxwell’s lead lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, informed Judge Alison Nathan in a letter that some of the witnesses will be traveling from abroad.

She also asked for the right to testify anonymously for three witnesses, after the four accusers in the case were allowed to use pseudonyms in their testimony.

In the meantime, only a portion of Maxwell’s “little black book,” which contains the contact information for thousands of people, including Prince Andrew, will be made public.

The case involves only a few pages, and the prosecution agreed that the book could be used “for a limited purpose.”

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, committed suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell is also up against two…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.