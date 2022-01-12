In order to combat the staffing crisis and get Brits back to work, Covid isolation may be reduced to five days.

In order to combat the staffing crisis and get Brits back to work, Covid isolation is likely to be reduced to five days.

According to reports, government scientists told Boris Johnson that if he wanted to get people back to work faster, he’d have to accept a slightly higher risk of people leaving isolation while still infectious.

Ministers including Health Secretary Sajid Javid are said to have agreed that the policy makes sense as infection rates rise but absences from work remain high.

The government’s Covid-O committee is expected to sign off on the shorter isolation period tomorrow.

Yorkshire and the northeast are the only parts of England where hospital admissions continue to rise.

The figures in London are falling, while the rest of the country is roughly level, giving hope that the country will weather the Omicron wave.

While Javid reportedly opposed reducing the isolation period at first, he is now willing to accept an increased risk of infection.

According to the Daily Mail, he is “increasingly of the view that this appears to be a sensible thing to do.”

“With epidemiology trending in the right direction, the benefits [of reducing isolation]are becoming clearer,” a government source told The New York Times.

It comes as a series of positive studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with data revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for new restrictions and protecting the NHS.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has updated its estimates and concluded that a five-day isolation period would be riskier for infections than the current seven-day period.

Under the current rule, approximately 6% of people are estimated to leave isolation while still infected.

With negative test results, the percentage would rise to about 8% if the isolation period was cut to five days.

“It’s a sliding scale of risk,” one official is quoted as saying, “and it’s up to ministers to make the trade-offs.”

“It’s up to them if they believe the risk of key workers not being able to work or the economy not running as quickly as it could is greater than the risk of infection.”

Only a week ago, ministers were hesitant to make any changes…

