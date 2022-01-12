In order to pay off her debt, a desperate Afghan mother must give up her daughter.

In order to pay off her debt, a desperate Afghan mother is forced to give up her daughter.

Siringul Musazey says, “We have to pay our debt, either by paying money or by giving our child.”

Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul

If she can’t pay off a (dollar)1,500 debt left by her husband, a mother in western Afghanistan faces the prospect of having to give her 5-year-old daughter to a man.

Siringul Musazey is surviving in a single-room tent with her seven children in the Shahr Sabz region of Herat province.

With the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces on August 1st,

Sharp reductions in international aid, coupled with the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, have exacerbated the country’s hunger and misery.

According to the United Nations, while half of the country struggles to find food, the number of families willing to sell their children to buy bread is rising all over the country.

Musazey told Anadolu Agency about her financial woes.

Due to a drought that has worsened over the last three to four years and conflicts between the Taliban and the previous government, thousands of people have been forced to migrate to Herat from neighboring provinces such as Badghis, Farah, and Ghor.

Among them are Musazey and her family.

Musazey will have to give her daughter Saliha to the payee if she cannot repay her husband’s debt of (dollar)1,500 (157,810 Afghanis).

Survival struggle in a tent

Musazey, who arrived in the region three years ago with her husband, five daughters, and two sons, is now battling to keep her family alive in a tent that provides no protection from the cold and collects water when it rains.

She and her children sleep under heavy duvets at night to avoid frostbite.

“In the evenings, it gets very cold.”

My arms and hands are also in pain.

She explained, “I’m sick and cold.”

The family has almost nothing to eat because they don’t even have a stove to heat their home.

They usually eat dry bread with tea and have a cooking gas cylinder and a teapot, as well as two thermoses, a few glasses, plates, and bowls in the kitchen.

“Tea and a few pieces of dry bread,” Musazey said when asked what they ate today.

We had lunch yesterday.

