In order to reach a deal, the UK makes a key Brexit concession by allowing European judges to serve in Northern Ireland.

In a bid to reach an agreement, the UK makes a key Brexit concession by allowing European judges to serve in Northern Ireland.

The UK’s position on allowing the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to play a role in the Northern Ireland Protocol has ‘evolved,’ according to a government source.

In an effort to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations with the EU, the UK has agreed to accept a role for European judges in Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost, the Brexit Minister, said the UK was now ready to reach an “interim agreement” with the EU on the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which would keep the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in place.

The peer had previously stated that the ECJ must be removed from the agreement.

However, a Government source said there had been an “evolution” in the UK’s position, with the country now accepting a so-called “Swiss-style” model that would give the court a role in resolving disputes with Brussels over Northern Ireland trade when it comes to EU law.

“We are trying to be constructive to solve the short-term acute issues as clearly reaching a permanent fix will take too long,” the source said.

However, Lord Frost’s EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, cautioned that the ECJ was not included in his negotiating mandate.

The court’s role has been one of the most contentious issues in debates over the Protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods while maintaining an invisible border on the island of Ireland while establishing a trade border between the country and the United Kingdom.

Lord Frost stressed the importance of resolving differences on customs paperwork and agri-food inspections, among other issues, and reaffirmed the UK’s threat to suspend parts of the Protocol if an agreement is not reached next year.

It came as the EU published proposed legislation to aid the free flow of medicines from the United Kingdom into Northern Ireland, claiming that the move would give momentum to other disputes over the Protocol’s Irish Sea border.

