In order to relieve pressure on the health and social care sector, the Covid outbreak rules for care homes have been relaxed.

In an effort to relieve pressure on the health and social care system, Covid outbreak rules for care homes have been relaxed.

Hospitals will have an easier time discharging patients to care homes affected by the Covid outbreak.

Amid concerns about staff shortages and problems discharging patients from hospitals, rules surrounding Covid outbreaks in care homes have been relaxed.

Previously, if a care facility had two or more cases of coronavirus, it was required to impose restrictions for 28 days.

New admissions were prohibited, and most indoor visits were halted.

However, the restrictions have been reduced to 14 days to allow for more family visits and to assist the NHS in discharging more patients from hospitals and into care homes.

Thousands of people who are fit to be discharged from hospitals and placed in care homes have been unable to do so in recent weeks due to staff shortages.

Staff shortages in care homes and hospitals have been crippling this winter, owing to the UK’s record number of coronavirus cases.

Existing staff shortages in the social care sector have been exacerbated by the government’s decision to require Covid vaccinations for all care workers, while the highly infectious Omicron variant has resulted in unprecedented levels of staff isolation.

Care providers in England have reported staff absences of between 5 and 10%, according to Stephen Chandler, president of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass).

Mr Chandler said he was aware of two councils that had decided to reduce the number of visits carers could make to patients in their homes.

He also claimed that two national supported living providers, which assist people with mental health and learning disabilities in becoming self-sufficient, had told him that they couldn’t support people going out as much as they used to.

On Friday, Northamptonshire declared a major incident due to staff shortages in hospitals, care homes, and emergency services.

Declaring a major incident, according to authorities, makes it easier for health and public-safety agencies to “coordinate activity to help ensure the continuity of essential services and to manage and plan for sustained pressure caused by Covid-19 on staffing levels.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has stated that the change in care home Covid outbreak policy will be monitored.

“We’ve done everything we can to protect those receiving care with the measures in place throughout the pandemic.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy