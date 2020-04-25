In Paris, the rector of academy renounces several class closings

Parents of students, teachers, elected officials in Paris had stepped up to the plate. They were partially successful: in Paris, the number of kindergarten and primary classes that will close this year will be more limited than expected. During a very long meeting held on Thursday 23 April by videoconference organized by the rector of the academy, the ministry of national education gave up closing eight classes out of the 71 that were threatened for the start of the September school year. He also agreed to open five more classes than planned.

Ultimately, “We plan to open 68 classes in September, in particular to split large sections of kindergarten, and to close only 63, is indicated to the rectorate. The balance will therefore ultimately be positive. ”

To be able to put more teachers in large sections, the project planned to withdraw some in primary schools

Such arbitration was not a given. From year to year, the number of students in Parisian public schools continues to decrease. Several reasons combine. A compression of births. The departure of certain families from Paris due to soaring house prices. “But also the rise of private education, especially in the eastern districts”, said Jean-André Lasserre, president of the federation of parents of pupils FCPE Paris. For this school year, professionals expect to welcome 1,700 to 2,000 fewer students than in September 2019 in the first grade.

In view of this sharp drop, which was particularly noticeable in the east of the capital, the education ministry had planned to close several classes. Especially since he must simultaneously split the large sections of kindergarten, a presidential promise. In order to be able to put more teachers in large sections, the project planned to withdraw some from primary schools, taking advantage of the drop in the number of pupils in certain districts.

Students struck by the epidemic

This prospect made interested parties jump. Parents of students, teacher unions intervened. The SNUipp-FSU and others have called for a moratorium on closures, including on the health crisis. According to them, it is unthinkable to close classes while the schools supposed to reopen on May 11 will recover pupils sometimes struck by the epidemic, and that the urgency consists in “Fight against educational inequalities which – unfortunately – worsened during the closure of schools”.

