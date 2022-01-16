In parts of Florida, tornadoes have caused damage.

Tornadoes wreak havoc in Florida.

On Sunday morning, tornadoes were reported in Southwest Florida.

According to the Naples Daily News, multiple tornado warnings were issued in an area that stretched from north Collier County to Lee County and beyond.

According to the Naples Daily News, the National Weather Service issued the first tornado warning just before 8 a.m.

As sheriff’s deputies patrolled the Cottage Point Trailer Park in Fort Myers, workers were seen boarding up homes and putting plywood up.

According to the report, a number of structures have visible damage.

A tornado struck Iona, Lee County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area includes this location.

Tornado warnings had been issued in several parts of north Collier County by 9:15 a.m.

A tornado has been confirmed in that area, according to the warning.

As the tornado approached Fort Myers Beach, Florida, AccuWeather reported that a power flash illuminated part of the tornado.

The tornadoes were linked to a large storm moving north, which was expected to dump snow, ice, and rain across North Carolina and New England the rest of Sunday and Monday.

The interactive snowfall map depicts the impact of the winter storm on central Pennsylvania.

Monday and Tuesday

PennDOT is preparing a schedule of vehicle restrictions in advance of a winter storm.