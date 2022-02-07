In Pennsylvania, a bill is being introduced to protect doctors who prescribe ivermectin and other unproven drugs from COVID-19 advances.

A bill that would allow doctors to prescribe off-label drugs to treat COVID-19 and pharmacists to fill the prescriptions without penalty was approved by a state House committee on Monday.

Republicans in the state legislature authored the bill.

Dawn Keefer is a York County resident.

The health committee approved it 15-10, with Democrats voting no.

It still requires House and Senate approval, as well as the signature of Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Tom Wolf is a fictional character.

Before Monday’s vote, Keefer tweaked the bill slightly, removing the names of specific drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The new version allows doctors to prescribe “more than two dozen different drugs that doctors have been successfully using” against COVID-19, according to Keefer.

She also changed the wording to say that pharmacists “may” fill prescriptions rather than “shall.”

It means that pharmacists can refuse to fill a prescription if they suspect it will cause harm, such as an allergic reaction or a drug interaction.

“Patients who are told there is nothing else we can do for them in the hospital,” Keefer said.

“How about a Hail Mary?”

“This bill simply allows health care providers to treat patients with FDA-approved drugs without jeopardizing their license or livelihood,” she explained.

Democrats claimed that the bill would force doctors to comply with patient requests for drugs rather than follow accepted medical standards.

“Doctors should not steer patients away from tried-and-true treatments and toward unproven treatments,” Democratic state Rep.

Bridget Kosieroski expressed herself.

The bill addresses off-label drug use, which is the practice of using approved drugs for purposes other than those for which they were approved.

Democrats criticized a provision in the bill that says doctors can only be fined if they prescribe such drugs to treat COVID-19 in cases of “recklessness and gross negligence.”

“I’m not sure why we’d set such a high bar… I believe simple negligence would be an acceptable standard,” state Rep.

Benjamin Sanchez stated the following.

Many people, particularly those who reject the COVID-19 vaccine, are demanding access to ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment and prevention.

Ivermectin has been used to treat fleas and ticks in a safe and effective manner…

