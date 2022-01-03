In Pennsylvania, a group of emus on the loose was apprehended.

In Pennsylvania, emus on the loose were apprehended.

Last week, two emus escaped from a Pennsylvania farm and spent several days grazing on lambs.

The emus were apprehended not long after their jailbreak, though finding them appeared to be far easier than capturing them.

The two emus managed to get away from Chuck Newlin’s farm in Reels Corner, Somerset County, according to the Associated Press.

The Somerset County Animal Response Team (CART) was dispatched right away, and they were able to capture one of the emus while they were hanging out near a local road.

But it was still one down and one to go.

The other half of the pair managed to elude authorities after their friend was apprehended, leaving him high and dry, according to CBS Local Pittsburgh.

CART, on the other hand, saw the bright side, hoping that the wandering emu would “find its own way home if it hears its buddy calling it” via a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that this worked, as the emu was caught a few days later, seemingly oblivious to its companion’s cries.

“Both emus have returned!” says a post on CART’s Facebook page.

“Today, the owner’s friends were able to capture the second one.

We’re relieved that they’re both safe.

“Thank you to the CART members who walked miles over the past three days and to everyone who kept an eye out and reported sightings.”

How the emus got out is still a mystery, according to Yahoo! Sports, though Newlin suspects that some nefarious type freed them.