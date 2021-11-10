In Pennsylvania, daily COVID-19 infections have increased to nearly 7,000.

The number of COVID-19 infections per day in Pennsylvania has risen to nearly 7,000.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania recorded 6,936 new COVID-19 infections, more than 2,000 more than its daily average.

With 196 new deaths reported each day, the state had one of its highest daily death tolls.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has had 32,188 COVID-19 deaths.

As of early Wednesday, Pennsylvania hospitals were caring for 2,588 COVID-19 patients, a decrease from the previous day.

By late October, the number of people admitted to hospitals had surpassed 3,000.

Govt.

Tom Wolf urged unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated on Wednesday, particularly children aged 5 to 11 who became eligible for vaccination last week.

Wolf paid a visit to a Berks County vaccination center where children aged 5 and up will be vaccinated this afternoon and evening.

“As vaccination rates rise and vaccines for younger age groups are approved, our ability to protect Pennsylvanians from this deadly disease grows.”

The approval of the pediatric vaccine is a significant step forward in our fight against the virus.

In a news release, Wolf said, “I encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians, especially parents and guardians, to consider getting themselves and their children(ren) vaccinated ahead of the holiday season.”