In Pennsylvania, here’s where you can get tested for COVID-19.

With at-home COVID-19 tests becoming scarce and free federal test kits still a few weeks away, you may need to look elsewhere for a quick coronavirus test.

The rise in demand for at-home tests coincides with the spread of the omicron variant of the disease in the United States.

Free rapid at-home tests are being distributed at pop-up vaccine clinics in Philadelphia.

If you can’t find a home test kit, you may have to seek a test in person.

In Berks, Centre, Clinton, Jefferson, Luzerne, and McKean counties, the state has established several free outdoor test sites.

Drive-thru dates are available until the end of the month at these locations.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services is also coordinating testing sites at community health centers across the country, including several in Harrisburg.

The following is a list of sites in central Pennsylvania.

COVID-19 tests are also available at the following locations for free or at a low cost:

These test centers, unlike at-home rapid antigen tests, can perform PCR tests.

