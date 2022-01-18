In Pennsylvania, the last full-line Sears store is closing.

Pennsylvania’s last full-line Sears store has closed.

According to the retailer’s website, the last full-line Sears location in Pennsylvania will close.

Sears, whose parent company Transformco owns the Willow Grove Park shopping center at 2500 W Moreland Road in Abington Township, Montgomery County, near Willow Grove, has confirmed that it will close the store.

Transformco intends to close the store and redevelop the property, according to the company.

“Based on the mall’s regional appeal and our existing tenant, Primark,” Scott Carr, Transformco’s president of real estate, said in a statement.

“To meet the needs of the Willow Grove market, we intend to reinvigorate and maximize the value of the real estate.”

Details of the redevelopment will be announced at a later date, according to the company.

“Transformco’s go-forward store strategy for Sears and Kmart is to operate a diversified portfolio consisting of a small number of larger, premier stores with a larger number of smaller format stores – combined with its Shop Your Way rewards program, online marketplace, and buy online, pick up in store capabilities,” the company said.

“The company will continue to investigate both Hometown Stores and Home and Life stores in cities and towns where larger format stores previously existed.”

The Sears Appliances and Mattresses store in Lower Allen Township’s Capital City Mall will close on November 18, 2021.Dan Gleiter

In Lower Allen Township’s Capital City Mall, there is still a Sears small appliance and mattress store.

In mid-November, the Sears store in Lower Paxton Township’s Colonial Park Mall closed.

Transformco owned that property as well, and it has stated that it intends to redevelop it.

In 2017, Sears, the mall’s long-time anchor, closed its doors.

Kmart is also owned by Transformco.

Last year, the state’s final two Kmart stores, including one in Lancaster County, closed.

