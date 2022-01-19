In Pennsylvania, three-quarters of adults are fully vaccinated.

According to the state health department’s weekly pandemic update, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and up were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday.

According to The New York Times’ tracking, this is slightly better than the national average of 74% of adults being fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have decreased slightly in Pennsylvania.

As of early Wednesday, there were 7,188 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals, with 1,115 in intensive care and 689 on breathing ventilators.

To put things in perspective, in January of this year, the U.S.

COVID-19 affected 7,459 patients in 13 hospitals, with 1,128 in intensive care and 695 on breathing ventilators.

COVID-19 patients occupied 32% of staffed ICU beds in Pennsylvania as of Tuesday, according to the state’s health department.

It stated that about 15% of adult ICU beds and 14% of pediatric ICU beds were still available, indicating a slight increase.

As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania had recorded 36 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 38,655.

As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania had 133 new COVID-19 deaths per day.

On January, it reached a seven-day high of 219 deaths per day.

Before anyone had been fully vaccinated, it would be February 14, 2021.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people accounted for 78 percent of COVID-19 cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations, and 84 percent of deaths, according to the health department’s weekly update.

January is covered by the data.

From January 1, 2021, to January 1, 2022,

4. in the year 2022

Last week, 275,919 vaccine doses were administered in Pennsylvania, down 12% from the previous week, according to the weekly update.

There were 138,331 booster doses and 25,630 pediatric doses included in this total.

The data is for 66 counties, excluding Philadelphia, which has its own vaccination program with data that is not immediately linked to the state health department.