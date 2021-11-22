In Pennsylvania today,

A racially motivated assault against a group of Asian students on Philadelphia’s Broad Street Line is believed to have occurred.

After being intentionally set on fire, the well-known statue of an Amish family that stands outside of the former Roadside America site has been severely damaged.

State park concession stands are switching to paper products.

In Pittsburgh, a massive ornament gets itself out of a bind.

