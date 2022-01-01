In Pharr, Texas, what happened at Matt’s Cash and Carry?

Matt’s Cash and Carry in Pharr, Texas, caught fire on January 1, 2022.

The public has been advised to stay away from the area.

A local business in Pharr, Texas is said to have caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

For the time being, the Pharr Fire Department is on scene.

Near the 400 East Expressway is Matt’s Cash and Carry.

More to come…

