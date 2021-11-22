In Philadelphia, an Uber driver shoots two men who are attempting to rob him, killing one of them.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — During an attempted robbery, an Uber driver fatally shot one man and critically injured another, according to reports.

According to NBC Philadelphia, police are looking for a third suspect who managed to flee after the robbery attempt just after midnight Saturday.

There were no injuries to the Uber driver.

The driver was getting out of his car when three men brandishing firearms approached and attempted to rob him, according to Fox 29.

According to CBS Philadelphia, the driver, who is a licensed gun owner, drew his own weapon and shot two of the men.

It’s unclear whether the third suspect who managed to flee was hurt.

According to reports, the two suspects who were shot are both in their twenties.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where one died around 5 a.m.

It’s Saturday.

According to a police inspector with the Philadelphia Police Department, surveillance video of the incident confirms the driver’s account of what happened.

“All he kept saying was, ‘I had to, I had to,’ and that was it.

Rachael Onimus tells CBS Philadelphia, “I didn’t want to, but I had to.”

“You could tell he was upset about it, but I’m glad he was able to protect himself and his family.”

