In photos from the 1964 military academy yearbook, Donald Trump appears unrecognizable in cadet uniform.

In 1964 military academy yearbook photos, Donald Trump appears unrecognizable in cadet uniform.

Trump was a standout athlete as a teenager and was named “Ladies Man” of his class at New York Military Academy in 1964.

Donny was a varsity baseball, soccer, bowling, and basketball player at New York Military Academy, where he played center.

Trump was also the baseball team’s captain, leading his team to a 5-6-1 record in 1964.

Trump, who was known as “DT” by his classmates, earned three varsity letters and a slew of awards during his time at the academy.

The 45th president bears a striking resemblance to his 15-year-old son Barron in several yearbook photos.

Barron, also known as “Little Donald,” is maturing as a sportsman.

The towering teen, for his part, is said to be “all into sports,” particularly soccer.

Barron’s photos show him, like his father, shooting hoops.

On the White House front lawn in 2017, the 15-year-old was seen wearing an Arsenal Football Club shirt.

He was also seen wearing soccer cleats and high red socks as he boarded Marine One with his parents.

Melania, 51, gave Barron his nickname shortly after he was born, describing him as a “very strong-minded, very special boy” who is “independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants.”

Instead of returning to Trump’s hometown of New York and their Fifth Avenue home, Donny and Melania have moved to their private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach since leaving the White House in 2021.

The former president declared that he had left his hometown of New York and relocated to Palm Beach, where Mar-a-Lago, dubbed the “Winter White House,” has become his primary residence.

