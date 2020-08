Aerial photo shows a fishing boat sailing past an aquafarm near Nanhuangcheng Island of Yantai, east China’s Shandong Province, Aug. 8, 2020. In recent years, aquafarms around Nanhuangcheng Island have managed to develop the marine economy without compromising ecological regulations. The island’s total fisheries and aquaculture production value in 2019 reached 88 million yuan (12.63 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Wang Kai)