Elephant “Ganga” plays with her keeper at the Ljubljana Zoo in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Aug. 11, 2020. The 45-year-old female Asian elephant “Ganga” came to the Ljubljana Zoo from India in 1977. She hasn’t developed the elephant social skills so she can’t get along with other elephants here. Now, Ganga adores her keepers and considers them as family. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)